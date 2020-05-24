British NHS staff pay tribute to their colleagues during national applause for the NHS and carers outside Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: London rolls out one-hour virus test; Trump tees off for first time since outbreak

  • Trump is eager to promote the idea that the United States is returning to normal, although the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise
  • More than 40 people were infected with the after attending a mass in Frankfurt, German media reported
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 12:56am, 24 May, 2020

