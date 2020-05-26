Donald Trump’s current fixation is on the entirely evidence-free story that Joe Scarborough killed a woman in 2001. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump pushes murder conspiracy theory about TV host Joe Scarborough, prompting calls for Twitter to act

  • Trump suggested via Twitter the MSNBC host killed a woman in 2001 when he was a Republican congressman and she was one of his staffers
  • The woman’s widower, Timothy Klausutis, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pleading with him to delete Trump’s ‘vicious lie’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:07pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump’s current fixation is on the entirely evidence-free story that Joe Scarborough killed a woman in 2001. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE