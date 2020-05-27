A screen grab from a viral video of the confrontation between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper in New York's Central Park. Photo: Christian Cooper via Twitter
Anger as white woman Amy Cooper calls police on black man who told her to leash dog in New York’s Central Park
- In viral video, investment firm employee tells phone operator ‘there’s an African-American man threatening my life’
- New York mayor condemns her actions as ‘racism, plain and simple’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
A screen grab from a viral video of the confrontation between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper in New York's Central Park. Photo: Christian Cooper via Twitter