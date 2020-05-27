US President Donald Trump gestures during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter adds fact-check warning to Donald Trump’s tweets for the first time

  • Platform marked two of US president’s posts with blue exclamation mark prompting readers to ‘get the facts’ and directing them to news articles
  • Trump had claimed in tweets that mail-in ballots would be ‘substantially fraudulent’ and result in ‘rigged election’
Reuters
Updated: 7:18am, 27 May, 2020

