US President Donald Trump gestures during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter adds fact-check warning to Donald Trump’s tweets for the first time
- Platform marked two of US president’s posts with blue exclamation mark prompting readers to ‘get the facts’ and directing them to news articles
- Trump had claimed in tweets that mail-in ballots would be ‘substantially fraudulent’ and result in ‘rigged election’
