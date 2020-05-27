Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Missouri on October 8, 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department
US man pleads not guilty to murdering missing Chinese wife Mengqi Ji Elledge
- Prosecutors say Joseph Elledge strangled or suffocated spouse to avoid costly divorce and prevent her from fleeing to China with their daughter
- Law enforcement officials have repeatedly searched area in Lamine River where police believe her body was dumped
