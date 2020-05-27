This image taken from a video shows one of the Minneapolis police officers arresting George Floyd before he died. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘I can’t breathe’: agonising words of black man George Floyd, who died after white US policeman knelt on his neck for five minutes

  • Video of handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck sparks fresh furor in the US
  • Minneapolis mayor fired four police officers following the death in custody of George Floyd
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:56pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This image taken from a video shows one of the Minneapolis police officers arresting George Floyd before he died. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE