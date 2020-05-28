Liquid oxygen vents off the Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Centre on Wednesday, before the mission was aborted due to weather problems. Photo: SpaceX via AP
SpaceX and Nasa’s historic crewed launch aborted over bad weather
- Countdown halted less than 17 minutes before Falcon 9 rocket was expected to lift off from Kennedy Space Centre
- Mission would have marked first space flight of Nasa astronauts from US soil in almost a decade
Topic | Space
