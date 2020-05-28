A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo: AP
Shops looted, US outrage grows over racially charged police killing of George Floyd

  • Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas on thousands of demonstrators in Minneapolis
  • Mayor said police officer who put knee on George Floyd’s neck should be charged
Updated: 12:18pm, 28 May, 2020

