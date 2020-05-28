US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the first time acted against his false tweets. Photo: AFP
How Covid-19 pushed Twitter to fact-check Trump’s tweets
- The company is taking the lessons learned from countering tweets that could endanger people’s health and applying them to Trump’s Twitter feed
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the first time acted against his false tweets. Photo: AFP