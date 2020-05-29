The Manhattan skyline is seen beyond graves in the Calvary Cemetery in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus latest: after silence, Donald Trump marks ‘sad milestone’ of 100,000 US deaths

  • Boris Johnson easing Britain’s lockdown; 50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperation
  • France to open bars and beaches; Namibia's president held party under lockdown
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:27am, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Manhattan skyline is seen beyond graves in the Calvary Cemetery in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE