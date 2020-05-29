US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn upon his return to the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump to sign executive order against social media firms amid row over Twitter fact-check
- US president furious after Twitter added warnings to two of his tweets, prompting readers to seek accurate information
- Draft order seeks review of ‘unfair or deceptive practices’ by Facebook and Twitter, in move experts say is unlikely to survive legal scrutiny
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn upon his return to the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP