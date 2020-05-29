This image taken from a video shows one of the Minneapolis police officers arresting George Floyd before he died. Photo: AFP
US police officer accused of killing George Floyd involved in three shootings, received 17 complaints
- Derek Chauvin was fired after video showed him kneeling on neck of black man, who said he could not breathe, for almost eight minutes
- Policeman was among group of officers who fatally shot stabbing suspect in 2006; 16 complaints against him were closed with no discipline
Topic | Racism and prejudice
