This image taken from a video shows one of the Minneapolis police officers arresting George Floyd before he died. Photo: AFP
US police officer accused of killing George Floyd involved in three shootings, received 17 complaints

  • Derek Chauvin was fired after video showed him kneeling on neck of black man, who said he could not breathe, for almost eight minutes
  • Policeman was among group of officers who fatally shot stabbing suspect in 2006; 16 complaints against him were closed with no discipline
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:08am, 29 May, 2020

