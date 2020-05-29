Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York State Supreme Court in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Harvey Weinstein raped 17-year-old girl in 1994, new lawsuit alleges

  • Disgraced film mogul purportedly lured teen to his hotel room then greeted her near-naked at door before assaulting her
  • Accuser says Weinstein threatened to make sure she never got to act in any films, and to hurt her and her family if she ever spoke up
Topic |   Harvey Weinstein
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 7:49am, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York State Supreme Court in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE