Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York State Supreme Court in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Harvey Weinstein raped 17-year-old girl in 1994, new lawsuit alleges
- Disgraced film mogul purportedly lured teen to his hotel room then greeted her near-naked at door before assaulting her
- Accuser says Weinstein threatened to make sure she never got to act in any films, and to hurt her and her family if she ever spoke up
Topic | Harvey Weinstein
