Protesters burn the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct as anger over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody continues. Photo: EPA-EFE
US National Guard called in as protests over death of George Floyd spread beyond Minneapolis
- The death of the handcuffed black man while in police custody sparked a third consecutive night of violence
- Anger has spread to other US cities, with police clashing with demonstrators in New York, and large protests in Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver
Topic | United States
Protesters burn the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct as anger over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody continues. Photo: EPA-EFE