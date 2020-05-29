Riot police fire tear gas during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing’s national security legislation in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US, Britain plan to raise Hong Kong national security law at UN Security Council

  • London and Washington have notified the 15-member Security Council that they would raise the situation in Hong Kong behind closed-doors
  • Beijing said it was determined to take countermeasures against any US actions
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Reuters
Updated: 10:57pm, 29 May, 2020

