Riot police fire tear gas during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing’s national security legislation in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
US, Britain plan to raise Hong Kong national security law at UN Security Council
- London and Washington have notified the 15-member Security Council that they would raise the situation in Hong Kong behind closed-doors
- Beijing said it was determined to take countermeasures against any US actions
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
