The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by US President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: doubts cast over drug trials; Singapore-China corridor to reopen
- Concerns over the study into hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have been set out in an open letter
- Singapore and China plan to reopen essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries early next month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
