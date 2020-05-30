US President Donald Trump, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during the briefing on China on Friday in the Rose Garden at the White House. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says US to end Hong Kong trade privileges after seeing it is no longer autonomous from China

  • ‘We will take action to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China,’ the US president says
  • Statement comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted at imminent punitive measures against Beijing
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 3:14am, 30 May, 2020

