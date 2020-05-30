Kylie Jenner is seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. Forbes magazine, which once declared the reality TV star a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title. Photo: AP
Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from billionaire list, saying she inflated value of her cosmetics company
- The magazine said Jenner’s company Kylie Cosmetics is smaller and less profitable than she led them to believe, even after she sold a stake to Coty
- But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her attorney denied lying and forging tax returns
Topic | United States
