A protester gestures as cars burn behind him as violence continues to erupt following the death of George Floyd, a unarmed black man who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for several minutes. Photo: AFP
Pentagon puts military police on alert as protests over George Floyd’s death continue across US
- The get-ready orders were sent verbally after US President Donald Trump asked for military options to help quell the unrest in Minneapolis
- Anger over the police killing of George Floyd continues to spread, with one person killed in Detroit and protests outside the White House
