A man holds up a sign near a burning building during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Chaos and violence divide Minneapolis protesters as unrest engulfs US
- ‘I sympathised completely but I don’t want to lose all my stuff,’ says a woman who lives above a barricaded shop and is scared it could be set on fire
- Minneapolis has become the epicentre of violence since George Floyd died there after an officer pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck
