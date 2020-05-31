President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus latest: Trump faces backlash over WHO exit; Russia set to begin vaccine trial
- The EU called on Washington to reconsider its decision to permanently cut funding to the World Health Organisation
- Russian scientists plan to start clinical vaccine trials within two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
