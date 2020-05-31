A firework explodes near a police line as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Curfews and chaos as race protests spread to major US cities

  • Cities across the United States hit by more violent protests, fuelled by outrage over the death of George Floyd
  • Trump threatens to shut down ‘mob violence’, blaming it on ‘radical left-wing’ groups
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:19pm, 31 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A firework explodes near a police line as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE