The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft at lift-off on Saturday. Photo: Nasa via AP
Manned SpaceX capsule successfully docks with International Space Station
- It was the first time a privately built and owned spacecraft carried astronauts to the laboratory in its nearly 20 years orbiting the Earth
- The docking occurred just 19 hours after a SpaceX carried out the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit from home soil in nearly a decade
Topic | SpaceX
