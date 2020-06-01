A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct following a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP
Journalists covering US George Floyd protests find themselves under attack
- There have been reports of several journalists being seriously injured in the growing unrest across the US following the death of an unarmed black man
Topic | Racism and prejudice
