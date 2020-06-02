Protesters gather at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Sunday to call for justice over the death of George Floyd. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
Donald Trump calls governors ‘weak’, urging crackdown on George Floyd protests
- ‘Jail them for 10 years,’ president tells officials following another night of unrest triggered by death of black man pinned at neck by white police officer
- Trump continues effort to project strength with series of inflammatory tweets after being rushed to underground bunker as protests raged in Washington
