Terrence Floyd reacts at a makeshift memorial honouring his brother George Floyd on Monday at the spot where he was taken into custody in Minneapolis. Photo: Reuters
Family autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation due to sustained pressure on neck and back

  • Doctor says compression cut off blood to victim’s brain, and weight on back made it hard to breathe
  • Result differs from official examination that found nothing to ‘support diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation’
Updated: 4:20am, 2 Jun, 2020

