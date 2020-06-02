Terrence Floyd reacts at a makeshift memorial honouring his brother George Floyd on Monday at the spot where he was taken into custody in Minneapolis. Photo: Reuters
Family autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation due to sustained pressure on neck and back
- Doctor says compression cut off blood to victim’s brain, and weight on back made it hard to breathe
- Result differs from official examination that found nothing to ‘support diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation’
Topic | George Floyd protests
