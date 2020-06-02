An Iraqi worker in a protective suit burns clothes used for burial near a new cemetery dedicated to those who died of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: no evidence of Covid-19 losing potency, World Health Organisation experts say
- WHO wants to keep working with US despite Trump’s move to cut ties
- Colosseum reopens in Rome; Britain eases lockdown amid schools controversy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An Iraqi worker in a protective suit burns clothes used for burial near a new cemetery dedicated to those who died of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters