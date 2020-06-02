Twitter placed a warning on one of US President Donald Trump’s tweets on Friday and has fact-checked others. Photo: EPA-EFE
Amid US-China rancour, salvoes are fired in 280 characters
- Though reluctant to play referee, Twitter has appended fact-check warnings to posts by President Donald Trump and Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian
- Much ‘wolf warrior’ messaging has occurred on Twitter, a platform banned in heavily censored mainland China
