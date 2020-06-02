Twitter placed a warning on one of US President Donald Trump’s tweets on Friday and has fact-checked others. Photo: EPA-EFE


Amid US-China rancour, salvoes are fired in 280 characters

  • Though reluctant to play referee, Twitter has appended fact-check warnings to posts by President Donald Trump and Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian
  • Much ‘wolf warrior’ messaging has occurred on Twitter, a platform banned in heavily censored mainland China
Topic |   Twitter
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in United States

Updated: 5:41am, 2 Jun, 2020

Twitter placed a warning on one of US President Donald Trump’s tweets on Friday and has fact-checked others. Photo: EPA-EFE
