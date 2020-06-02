US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the State Department in March. Photo: dpa
US may open doors to Hongkongers in response to China’s push for national security law, Mike Pompeo says
- Asked about welcoming people from city to ‘come here and bring their entrepreneurial creativity’, Secretary of State says Washington is ‘considering it’
- Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in favour of such a move, saying US has ‘rich heritage of standing as beacon of light’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
