Military police officers restrain a protester near the White House as demonstrations against George Floyd's death continue. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Can Trump send US military to stop violence at protests?
- US president threatens to deploy soldiers to states unable to regain control over violent protests
- Dramatic escalation came a week after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd
Topic | George Floyd protests
Military police officers restrain a protester near the White House as demonstrations against George Floyd's death continue. Photo: AFP