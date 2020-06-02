A Somali-American couple join protesters calling for justice following the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP
US protesters defy curfews as unrest, looting continue in wake of George Floyd’s death
- Protesters took to the streets on Monday night despite curfews and President Donald Trump’s threat to send in the army
- While many of the protests have been peaceful, four police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis and one is on life support after being shot in Las Vegas
Topic | United States
