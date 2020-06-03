Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists in New York. Photo: AP
The police who stunned Americans – by taking a knee with protesters
- Anti-racism demonstrators have embraced the gesture made famous by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick
- Now, some police are emulating the protesters emulating the NFL star turned civil rights activist
Topic | George Floyd protests
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists in New York. Photo: AP