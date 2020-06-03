Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists in New York. Photo: AP
The police who stunned Americans – by taking a knee with protesters

  • Anti-racism demonstrators have embraced the gesture made famous by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick
  • Now, some police are emulating the protesters emulating the NFL star turned civil rights activist
Updated: 4:26pm, 3 Jun, 2020

