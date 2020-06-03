Protesters at Black Lives Matter demonstration in New York City on June 2. Photo: AFP
George Floyd protests: violence and looting subside as US demonstrators defy curfews in largely peaceful rallies
- Tens of thousands continue to protest in the streets, but clashes with police have dropped off
- Pentagon has moved 1,600 army troops into Washington DC, where they are on ‘heightened alert status’
