The Trump administration has issued an order banning Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump to halt Chinese passenger airlines from flying to US from June 16
- The move comes after Beijing failed to comply with an existing agreement on flights between the two nations
- The Department of Transportation order applies to carriers including Air China and China Eastern
Topic | United States
