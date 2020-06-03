The Trump administration has issued an order banning Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump to halt Chinese passenger airlines from flying to US from June 16

  • The move comes after Beijing failed to comply with an existing agreement on flights between the two nations
  • The Department of Transportation order applies to carriers including Air China and China Eastern
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:08pm, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Trump administration has issued an order banning Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE