A protester holds an upside-down US flag on Tuesday during a demonstration in Hollywood over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AFP
US protests latest: Pentagon chief Mark Esper shocks White House by rejecting use of military to quell unrest
- Trump denies sheltering in White House bunker; New York takes ‘step forward’ to restore order
- Here’s the latest on the protests in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd
Topic | George Floyd protests
A protester holds an upside-down US flag on Tuesday during a demonstration in Hollywood over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AFP