Software giant Qihoo 360 Technology is one of the Chinese companies targeted by the new restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
New US sanctions on 33 Chinese firms and institutions to take effect on June 5
- Commerce Department added entities to blacklist for helping Beijing spy on Uygurs or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China’s military
- Move will restrict sales of US goods to those on the list, as well as certain items made abroad with US content or technology
