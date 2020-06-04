Software giant Qihoo 360 Technology is one of the Chinese companies targeted by the new restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
World /  United States & Canada

New US sanctions on 33 Chinese firms and institutions to take effect on June 5

  • Commerce Department added entities to blacklist for helping Beijing spy on Uygurs or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China’s military
  • Move will restrict sales of US goods to those on the list, as well as certain items made abroad with US content or technology
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:22am, 4 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Software giant Qihoo 360 Technology is one of the Chinese companies targeted by the new restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE