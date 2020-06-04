US President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Snapchat curbs Donald Trump for inciting ‘racial violence’, following Twitter’s hiding of president’s post
- Social network will no longer promote Trump on its Discover platform, though his account remains active
- Amid protests over death of George Floyd, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel express ‘heartbreak’ over treatment of black people in America
Topic | George Floyd protests
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP