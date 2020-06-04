Then US defence secretary James Mattis looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Ex-US defence chief James Mattis goes after Trump: the president ‘tries to divide us’

  • Former defence secretary criticises Trump and top US military leaders for handling of George Floyd protests
  • Country witnessing ‘consequences of three years without mature leadership’, Mattis says
Topic |   George Floyd protests
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:33am, 4 Jun, 2020

