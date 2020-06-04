George Floyd was found to have been infected with the coronavirus on April 3. Photo: AFP
George Floyd had Covid-19, autopsy report says
- 46-year-old ‘died of cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression’, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says
- Positive test for coronavirus confirmed Floyd had been infected with the pathogen since April 3
Topic | George Floyd protests
