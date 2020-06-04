Demonstrators lay on the ground facing a police line in front of the White House on Wednesday during protests over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AFP
George Floyd death: US cities relax curfews as protesters welcome new charges against police

  • Largely peaceful demonstrations continue across the US, but more instances of violent police tactics are reported
  • Charges against former officer Derek Chauvin are elevated to second-degree murder as three others face abetting charges
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 12:03am, 5 Jun, 2020

Demonstrators lay on the ground facing a police line in front of the White House on Wednesday during protests over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AFP
