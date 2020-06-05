Men polish George Floyd's casket before his memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US protests latest: mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis
- Democrats prepare police reform bills; Russia urges US to respect right to protest
- Here’s the latest on the protests in the United States, sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man
Topic | George Floyd protests
