The US Food and Drug Administration building is seen behind its logo at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo: AP
US Food and Drug Administration struggles to remain independent amid race for coronavirus cure
- Medical specialist’s abrupt departure from Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is latest sign of clash between public health agency and White House
- Political pressure on FDA is raising alarms among health experts inside and outside the administration
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
