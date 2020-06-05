US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference in Washington in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo warns US investors against ‘fraudulent Chinese companies’
- US secretary of state says Nasdaq’s decision to tighten listing rules should be model for stock exchanges around the world
- Remarks illustrate Trump administration’s desire to make it harder for some Chinese firms to trade on exchanges outside own country
Topic | US-China relations
