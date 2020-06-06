Two fighter planes are seen at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, where three Chinese nationals were caught illegally taking photographs. Photo: US Navy via AFP
US jails three Chinese nationals for photographing navy base
- Liao Lyuyou, 27, sentenced to a year in prison after sneaking into facility by crossing rocks on waterline to get around fence
- Zhang Jielun, 25, and Wang Yuhao, 24, given one-year and nine-month sentences after driving car into base despite guard’s warning
Topic | US-China relations
