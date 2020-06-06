Bottles of Clorox bleach are displayed for sale on the shelves of a Wal-Mart store in Arkansas. Photo: Reuters
Gargling with bleach? Over one in three Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus, survey finds
- Many of those polled had ingested, inhaled or washed food with cleaning chemicals after Trump’s remarks on such products
- Survey was done following ‘sharp increase’ in calls to poison control centres during pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
