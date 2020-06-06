N95 masks filter out a high percentage of small particles and are considered to be the gold standard in facial protection. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus outbreak: US sues Chinese firm over half a million ‘fake’ N95 masks
- Importer paid more than US$1 million for products
- Justice Department says Guangdong-based King Year Packaging and Printing falsely claimed masks met N95 standard
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
N95 masks filter out a high percentage of small particles and are considered to be the gold standard in facial protection. Photo: Bloomberg