A Buffalo Police vehicle parked in front of the city hall before a protest on June 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Buffalo police officers quit unit to protest suspension of colleagues who were filmed shoving 75-year-old US man
- The video shows protester Martin Gugino bleeding after being pushed by one officer with a baton and a second one with his hand
- Local media quoted Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans as saying the officers were doing their job
Topic | George Floyd protests
A Buffalo Police vehicle parked in front of the city hall before a protest on June 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters