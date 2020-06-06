A Buffalo Police vehicle parked in front of the city hall before a protest on June 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Buffalo police officers quit unit to protest suspension of colleagues who were filmed shoving 75-year-old US man

  • The video shows protester Martin Gugino bleeding after being pushed by one officer with a baton and a second one with his hand
  • Local media quoted Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans as saying the officers were doing their job
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Updated: 1:41pm, 6 Jun, 2020

