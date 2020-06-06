Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang devices are deployed by Seattle police during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: Reuters
George Floyd protests: what weapons are US police using to tackle demonstrators?
- From pepper balls to wooden bullets, officers are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of Floyd in police custody
- Described as non-lethal, these weapons can seriously injure, disable and even kill
Topic | George Floyd protests
Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang devices are deployed by Seattle police during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: Reuters