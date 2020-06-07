US protesters holds signs as they walk in the rain after attending a protest in front of Lafayette Park next to the White House, Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US protests latest: thousands take to Washington streets in protest against police violence
- By noon, about 3,000 demonstrators had gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and about the same number were near the White House
- Thousands of activists holding ‘Black Lives Matter’ placards marched in the British capital on Saturday
Topic | George Floyd protests
