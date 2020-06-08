A protester speaks with an Army National Guard soldier in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
US protests latest: activists sense turning point, National Guard will withdraw from Washington, DC
- Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement
- New York City lifted the 8pm curfew spurred by protests against police brutality ahead of schedule after a peaceful night
Topic | George Floyd protests
